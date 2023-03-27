© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Spartan Stadium peregrine falcons watching over two eggs so far this year

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Falcon watching over two eggs.png
Spartan Stadium Falcon Cam
A peregrine falcon watches over two eggs in a nesting box atop Spartan Stadium. More eggs may be on the way.

For the second year in a row, a pair of peregrine falcons has produced eggs at Michigan State University.

Last year, the falcons living on top of the football stadium at MSU had four eggs, three of which survived. The birds returned to their nesting box this year, and two eggs are now visible via webcam.

Molly Engleman is the president of MSU’s Fisheries and Wildlife Club.

As of Monday afternoon, Engleman says she expects there to be more eggs soon.

“Eggs are usually laid every 36 hours, which is the pattern we’ve been seeing so far,” she explained.

“The first egg was laid on March 24, and the second one was laid yesterday, so hopefully, two more are on their way this week.”

Engleman says the chicks should hatch in four to five weeks.

The club is inviting school groups to submit names for the chicks for when they hatch. The final names will be selected through a contest to raise money for the student club.

WKAR News Michigan State University
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
