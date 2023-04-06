© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

State launches a new, enhanced national ad campaign to promote economic growth

Michigan Radio | By Virginia Gordan
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
An example from the state's "Pure Opportunity" business marketing campaign
Michigan Economic Development Corporation
An example from the state's "Pure Opportunity" business marketing campaign

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a three-pronged expanded, national marketing campaign to promote Michigan.

The campaign says it will highlight the state's pro-business stance, natural wonder, and quality of life opportunities.

The campaign is taking a fresh and enhanced approach to two existing campaigns. "Pure Michigan" is aimed at promoting tourism. "Pure Opportunities" seeks to attract new business investment to the state.

The state is also building a new campaign to attract talent to Michigan. It is expected to launch nationally later this year.


"Michigan is a place that will drive the world forward through our grit, our world-class workforce, and stunning natural resources," said Governor Whitmer in a written statement. "We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place to innovate, live, and explore."

"The overall goal is growing Michigan's economy," said Michelle Grinnell, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "We need all of those pieces in place and working together in a really cohesive way to continue to create long term economic opportunity in Michigan."

Grinnell said another goal is to grow Michigan's population. The latest U.S. census estimates show the state's population has slightly declined for the last two years.

"We want to tell that wholistic Michigan story," Grinnell said. "And we know there is a fluid transition between travelers, and folks thinking about where they may want to live, and people who are making decisions about where they want to grow their business."

