Lansing breaks ground on new performing arts center coming downtown

Construction is officially beginning in downtown Lansing on a new performing arts center.

Several mid-Michigan officials gathered Wednesday on South Washington Avenue to break ground on The Ovation. The project will transform a vacant parking lot at the intersection of South Washington and Lenawee Street into a robust entertainment venue.

The property will be able to hold more than 2000 people for live performances and other special events. Plans for the building include a rooftop bar and additional retail space on the street.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Mayor Andy Schor stands in front of a mound of dirt and the construction site for the new entertainment center.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Andy Schor said the venue will fill the city’s long-standing need for a large entertainment space.

"Everybody who wants to go to concerts and things ends (up) leaving the area," he said. "They go to Grand Rapids, they go to Detroit, they go to Mount Pleasant. We don't have that option here...we need a place with national acts coming."

Others pitched the project as part of a strategy to attract visitors and investment to the city. Calvin Jones, chair of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, said The Ovation will help revitalize the downtown.

“It took years of effort, but this entire city block is now coming alive and will be a giant catalyst for the rebound of the downtown Lansing,” Jones said.

Additional developments in the vicinity encompass the more modest Grewal Hall performance venue situated on South Washington, along with the City View Apartments structure.

During the ceremony, Schor also announced the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is investing $1 million into the project for it to be called The MSUFCU Ovation.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Mayor Andy Schor and MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes hold a promotional check for a $1 million investment in the project.

April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU, told those present that the university and the credit union are committed to helping foster growth in the Lansing area.

"We're all more successful when people want to live and work in this region," Clobes said. “To have an opportunity to stay local to support our own region and participate in cultural activities and live music is really critical for our long term success together.”

Construction is expected to take around 18 months, meaning The Ovation could open as early as the end of 2024.

Editor's Note: The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is a financial supporter of WKAR.