WKAR News

Third person charged in Michigan with vote machine tampering

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Voters line up as the doors open to the Election Center for absentee early voting for the general election in Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020.
David Goldman
/
AP
Stefanie Lambert Junttila, a Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, according to court records.

Another ally of former President Donald Trump has been charged with voting machine tampering in an alleged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

Attorney Stefanie Lambert Junttila is the third person charged by a special prosecutor in the alleged conspiracy to gain illegal access to voting machines.

The charges were authorized by a grand jury and filed in Oakland County by special prosecutor D.J. Hilson, who said the grand jury “was not influenced by politics, bias or prejudice.”

“Although our office made no recommendations to the grand jury as to whether an indictment should be issued or not, we support the grand jury’s decision and we will prosecute each of these cases as they have directed in the sole interests of justice,” he said.

Junttila was charged with four crimes: undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer or a computer system and willfully damaging a voting machine.

She was arraigned Thursday and released on a personal bond.

Former Republican state attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and former GOP state Representative Daire Rendon also face similar charges. Hilson said he does not expect to bring further charges. Hilson said local clerks who handed over ballot tabulators to the defendants had been misled.

“My team and I will be preparing for the next steps in the process,” he said.

Junttila was not reachable for comment. But in a statement released to news organizations, her attorney accused Hilson of acting improperly and said she plans to sue him for “malicious prosecution.”

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
