© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Federal appeals court ignores rehearing request by election deniers

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
gavel and a soundblock sitting on a white background
qimono
/
Pixabay

A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider the case of two attorneys accused of making frivolous challenges to 2020 presidential election results in Michigan.

Sidney Powell and Lin Wood asked for the full Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review a decision issued in June by a three-judge panel.

The panel upheld most of the sanctions ordered by a federal district court judge in Detroit. U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Linda Parker held that accusations of massive election fraud by Powell and Wood were baseless and frivolous and called them “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

In some cases, the attorneys’ own filings refuted their allegations of fraud.

Powell and Wood asked for an “en banc” hearing before the full Sixth Circuit to challenge the panel’s decision.

“No judge has requested a vote on the suggestion for rehearing en banc. Therefore the petitions are denied,” read the order entered by Court Clerk Deborah Hunt.

“These sanctions are an important tool in the defense of our democracy, election integrity and our judicial system, and I am grateful the Sixth Circuit judges recognized that,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Last month, Wood surrendered his law license and retired rather than face professional sanctions in Georgia.

Tags
WKAR News 2020 Election
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE