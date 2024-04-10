Wednesday shooting in Lansing leaves two officers, suspect injured

Two police officers and a suspect were injured by gunfire Wednesday morning in Lansing's southside.

The three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex near Pleasant Grove and West Holmes Roads at 11:15 a.m.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said two detectives arrived at the scene to follow up on a criminal investigation when they encountered the suspect behind the apartments.



"The detectives called out for priority backup," said Sosebee. “At that time, patrol officers from the road responded to the detectives’ call for assistance to the back of the building. That is where the officer-involved shooting took place.”

Sosebee said it appears police officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire during the incident, but did not specify the sequence of events.

The Lansing Police Department did not provide identifying information for the suspect or officers involved.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor confirmed the suspect was apprehended.

"I want to send my thoughts and prayers out to those that were hurt," said Schor. "Our officers do a wonderful job for our community and we know they are extremely responsive."

The shooting is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.