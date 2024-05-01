Federal orders for dairy producers aimed at preventing spread of bird flu virus

There are new orders from the federal government as highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to spread across Michigan.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s director is stressing all livestock owners should read and follow federal orders requiring mandatory reporting and testing for any dairy cows being transported from one farm to another across state lines.

The order is designed to minimize the spread of the virus in light of ongoing detection in Michigan on both dairy and poultry farms.

State officials say they are considering additional biosecurity measures to mitigate the spread in Michigan.

Right now travel between any farms should be minimized and aggressive biosecurity measures taken such as personal protective gear and sanitization of vehicles and equipment.

Measures should also be taken to keep wild birds away from livestock, their feed and water.

Federal authorities stress the risk to public health is low, and there is no concern about the food supply of milk or eggs although the virus has been detected in milk and the effects of that are currently being studied.