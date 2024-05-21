© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Damaging windstorms forecasted in Michigan after midnight

WKAR Public Media
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
A color-coded map of Michigan's Lower Peninsula based on a scale of expected wind gusts
Michigan's lakeshore communities could see winds reaching 80 mph, with much of the rest of the Lower Peninsula seeing wind topping out at 50 mph after midnight.

Mid-Michigan could see damaging winds tonight as a storm moves across the state.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in the area starting around 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports the storm poses its greatest risk for communities living along Lake Michigan west of Highway 131 after 11 p.m.

"The biggest concern is the interaction with this system over the lake and the fact the lake is fairly cold now," said Joe Ceru, a meteorologist with the Grand Rapids National Weather Service bureau.

"Based on that interaction, how it evolves will determine how much damaging winds we’ll receive."

Michigan’s lakeshore communities could see winds reaching 80 mph tonight.

The National Weather Service says the chance of large hail and tornadoes remains low throughout the state.
WKAR News
