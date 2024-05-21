Damaging windstorms forecasted in Michigan after midnight

Mid-Michigan could see damaging winds tonight as a storm moves across the state.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in the area starting around 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports the storm poses its greatest risk for communities living along Lake Michigan west of Highway 131 after 11 p.m.

"The biggest concern is the interaction with this system over the lake and the fact the lake is fairly cold now," said Joe Ceru, a meteorologist with the Grand Rapids National Weather Service bureau.

"Based on that interaction, how it evolves will determine how much damaging winds we’ll receive."

Michigan’s lakeshore communities could see winds reaching 80 mph tonight.

The National Weather Service says the chance of large hail and tornadoes remains low throughout the state.