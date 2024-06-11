© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Meridian Township nears approval of first recreational marijuana dispensary

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Multiple residents claimed a proposed recreational cannabis dispensary would be located too close to Okemos schools.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
Officials are nearing approval of Meridian Township’s first recreational marijuana dispensary at a site that many residents say is the wrong location.

Meridian Township had previously banned recreational marijuana sales in 2019 following state legalization. But in 2022, residents narrowly rejected a vote to reaffirm a ban and officials began considering business proposals.

Meridian Township’s planning commission unanimously voted Monday night to support one such plan in Okemos near the Okemos and Jolly Road intersection.

Multiple residents spoke against the proposal, claiming the business would be located too close to neighborhood schools and increase underage cannabis use.

“We all know these dispensaries are really good at marketing," said David Pawsat. "They’re going to entice our kids to think they want or need this stuff. Who’s going to regulate that?”

Clara Regal said she worries the dispensary could worsen traffic and increase impaired driving near a busy intersection in town.

“Maybe we have to have them," she said at the meeting. "I don’t agree. I think we have had enough. We need to really consider the location.”

Opponents to the Okemos dispensary have gathered more than 700 signatures on a petition in opposition to the project.

The plan is now heading to the Meridian Township Board for final approval.
WKAR News
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
