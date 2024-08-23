© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan man sentenced to life in 2-year-old's kidnapping death

WKAR Public Media | By The Associated Press
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:24 PM EDT
photo of Wynter Cole-Smith, a small Black girl
Courtesy
/
FBI
Wynter Cole-Smith was reported missing from the Lansing area on July 2, 2023. Her body was found in Detroit days later.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and killing his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Rashad Trice got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend at her Lansing apartment in July 2023. She stabbed Trice, who responded by stabbing her multiple times and sexually assaulting her. He then left.

The woman went to her mother's apartment in the same complex, leaving her 1-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole Smith, behind. Responding police couldn't find the girl.

Trice crashed his car in a Detroit suburb after police spotted him but the girl wasn't with him. Searchers looked for her along a highway between Lansing and Detroit using dogs, drones and helicopters. FBI agents eventually found the girl's body in an overgrown Detroit alley. She had been strangled with a cellphone cord.

Federal prosecutors took jurisdiction of the case because the car and other tools used in the crime were made outside Michigan.

Trice pleaded guilty March to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death, acknowledging he took the girl from her home as part of a dispute with her mother. Prosecutors dropped a count of kidnapping a minor.

Trice faced a mandatory life sentence. His attorneys didn't immediately respond to an email Friday afternoon seeking comment.
The Associated Press
