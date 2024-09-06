© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., off Michigan ballot (for now)

Michigan Public | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT
Robert F Kennedy Jr stands in front of a large TV screen with images of the American flag behind him.
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / CC By-SA 2.0
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Legends Event Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is off Michigan’s presidential election ballot. The Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a lower court today and held it’s not too late for state election officials to grant Kennedy’s request to remove his name. This comes after Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign last month and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Kennedy was nominated by the Natural Law Party of Michigan. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is reviewing the decision. The state would have to file an emergency appeal to get a ruling today from the Michigan Supreme Court to meet ballot deadlines.
WKAR News
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
