Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., off Michigan ballot (for now)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is off Michigan’s presidential election ballot. The Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a lower court today and held it’s not too late for state election officials to grant Kennedy’s request to remove his name. This comes after Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign last month and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Kennedy was nominated by the Natural Law Party of Michigan. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is reviewing the decision. The state would have to file an emergency appeal to get a ruling today from the Michigan Supreme Court to meet ballot deadlines.