VP Kamala Harris marks first day of early voting in Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris closed out a Michigan-heavy week for her presidential campaign with a stop in Southwest Detroit Saturday.

The rally of around a few hundred supporters featured some local officials, national labor union presidents, and the singer Lizzo.

Harris’s brief remarks largely covered themes like unity and encouraging people to go out and vote.

“It’s about looking in the face of a perfect stranger and seeing your neighbor and understanding we are all in this together. We all have so much more in common than what separates us and we are going to fight for this country we love,” Harris said.

In all, she addressed the crowd for a little more than six minutes.

Outside the rally, a few protestors criticized Harris for appearing in southwest Detroit, an area known for its Latino community, without directly speaking to the concerns of neighborhood voters.

Sergio Martinez attended the rally wearing a t-shirt that read “Kamala” but said he heckled the Vice President for what he saw as the missed opportunity.

“You didn’t even hit upon Latino issues. You didn’t even hit upon family separation. You didn’t even hit upon something that you are gung ho about that is literally, like, when it comes to immigration, this is the first bill you want to pass. And it is the most conservative bill,” Martinez said, referencing a border security bill that Harris has been supporting.

Saturday marked the first day of early voting in Detroit. After the speaking event, supporters followed Detroit officials to a nearby early voting site where Mayor Mike Duggan cast his ballot.

Duggan noted in-person voting in Detroit is starting earlier than in most of the state.

“Detroiters, it’s a tradition to go to the polls. And now, to be able to have an extra 16 days, you can have that same experience, whatever is most convenient, I think it’s working out real well,” Duggan said.

Saturday was the third time in the week Harris appeared in Michigan. Each time, she leaned into star power to boost her campaign.

Wednesday, she did a radio interview with host Charlamagne tha God. Friday, she appeared alongside Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

During Saturday’s rally, Lizzo noted the importance of Michigan to the presidential election.

“You live in the great state of Michigan. This is the swing state of all swing states. So, every single last vote here counts,” Lizzo said.

While Harris has been traversing the state, former President Donald Trump, her Republican opponent, has also been in Michigan trying to rally his own supporters.

That includes stops in Auburn Hills and Detroit Friday evening.

