© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crisis Stabilization Units coming to Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties

WKAR Public Media | By Michael Soverinsky
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
The image shows a doorway leading into a brightly lit bathroom. There is a white sink across the room directly opposite the doorway. There is a small window above the sink. In the foreground, there are two metal folding chairs with blue upholstery. There is text on the wall above the doorway that reads “EXAM 2”.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Grand Ledge High School Health Center

Michigan is adding more specialized units that offer mental health services as an alternative to hospitals. One will be going in for Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Crisis Stabilization Units help people experiencing a behavioral health crisis by offering services for up to 72 hours.

Dr. Debra Pinals, director of behavioral health and forensic programs for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said this level of care is an alternative to an emergency room.

“And this way, there's a new place for people to go to get this kind of support they don't have to go to the emergency room, which, to date, has been kind of default of where people go for a variety of mental health issues.”

Pinals said CSUs are a resource that help people who are struggling stay on the right path.

“This also allows an opportunity to keep people who might otherwise have gone through the criminal route out of that system and into treatment. Very often, people got arrested, and we know that there's a need to come up with alternatives that keep people in the treatment system when that's the more important, more appropriate system.”

Services provided by Crisis Stabilization Units are expected to be covered by Medicaid as well as many private insurance companies.
WKAR News
Michael Soverinsky
See stories by Michael Soverinsky
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE