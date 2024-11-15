Holy Cross Services fires CEO, following public dispute over LGBTQ-related policies

The Board of Holy Cross Services in Lansing is firing its CEO.

Ryan Kunzelman says he lost his job for disagreeing with board members over the services it provides related to the LGBTQ+ community.

He says employees were instructed by the organization’s board that it would no longer promote the “lifestyle” of the LGBTQ+ people.

That includes no longer recruiting foster care parents at pride events and that purchases for transgender youth would be restricted.

The organization offers shelter and foster care services across the state.

Speaking before his termination Friday, Kunzelman shared that he believes Holy Cross has become more secular after splitting from Lansing Diocese years ago.

“All of our policies reflect non-discriminatory policies. None of our contracts have exemptions for religious rights or beliefs and to be able to discriminate.”

More than a dozen Holy Cross employees protested outside its downtown Lansing location Friday while the board met. They carried signs saying "Human Dignity Over Your Opinion" and All Are Welcome Here."

"It's the people that we're serving that are really going to get hurt," Kunzelman said. "They don't have a warm meal ... the same security that I have or [the board members] have, but they seem to be disregarding that."

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU More than a dozen Holy Cross employees protested outside the New Hope Community Center Friday.

The general counsel for Holy Cross Services Kate Klaus would not comment on Kunzelman’s termination but says an interim CEO has been appointed.

She says the organization did not change any of its policies, but rather it clarified its position on marketing during pride events.

"That would be inconsistent with the boards faith-based directives in consistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church and the board’s by-laws make it clear that its mission is guided by the Catholic Church."

Klaus says Holy Cross’ Catholic teachings also do not allow them to discriminate against LGBTQ people and that they don’t.

"The Holy Cross has always served members of the LGBTQ community and will continue to serve them on the same basis that serves everybody else," she said.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby contributed to this report.