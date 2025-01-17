Whitmer to deliver her second-to-last State of the State on February 26

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that her second-to-last State of the State address to the public and a joint session of the Legislature will take place on February 26.

In a statement released by her office, Whitmer said the address will focus on jobs, lowering costs and more investments in education.

“Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," Whitmer said. "I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership.”

This will be her first State of the State since Republicans won control of the Michigan House in last year’s elections. Democrats remain in control of the Senate.

As usual, the speech will take place at the state Capitol in the House chamber.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall formally approved the request to use the chamber in a letter that also said he’s looking forward to hearing her plan for road funding.

“We delivered a detailed roads plan to you earlier today that would increase funding by more than $3 billion dollars and do it without raising taxes by one dime,” he wrote. “Perhaps your address on February 26 will be the right time to share the details of your plan to solve our state’s long-time roads and infrastructure crisis.”

Whitmer said earlier this week that the address will be later than usual out of deference for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington D.C. and lawmakers who want to attend.