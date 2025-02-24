Lansing to get nearly $1.4M in marijuana tax revenue

The City of Lansing will be getting nearly $1.4 million in revenue from taxes and fees paid by licensed marijuana sellers in Michigan.

In all, the state is distributing nearly $100 million collected during the 2024 fiscal year among 302 local governments and tribal communities in the state. City Clerk Chris Swope says Lansing’s share of the money will be used for a variety of purposes.

“This money goes into our general fund, so it really can be used for any general purpose of the city including, you know, running elections, paving roads,” he said. “Really any purpose that the city has to spend money.”

Swope says Lansing is benefiting from legalized cannabis sales in ways other than getting its share of the state tax.

“There’s increased property taxes on the buildings that [licensed sellers] are inhabiting,” he said. “Their employees are subject to the city’s withholding tax, so there’s a lot of benefits.”

Each eligible municipality and county in the state will receive a little more than $58,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness, based on revenue collected from the 10% recreational marijuana excise tax.

The state Treasury Department says because of recent changes in state law, for the first time they’ll distribute more than $930,000 among four federally recognized tribes in Michigan.