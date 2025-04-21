East Lansing offers security deposit assistance through new program

The City of East Lansing is introducing a new program aimed at making rental housing more accessible for residents with lower incomes.

The Successful Leasing Program offers a one-time payment of up to $1,500 to assist with either a security deposit or first month’s rent. The initiative is funded with East Lansing’s Community Development Block Grant dollars from the federal government.

Matt Apostle is the Community and Economic Development Specialist for the city.

He says the program is designed to reduce barriers for renters and aims “to provide more opportunities for low to moderate income individuals to be able to live in the city of East Lansing.”

Apostle said the program was developed in response to a housing equity study which recommended the city provide more direct support to renters.

The program is open to households earning 80% or less of the area’s median income, but is only available for properties that fall within East Lansing’s taxable boundaries .

Apostle said some properties may have an East Lansing address but fall under different tax jurisdictions and are therefore ineligible.