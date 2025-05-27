Sycamore Townhomes residents ask receiver for more time and money ahead of Saturday eviction

Residents of Sycamore Townhomes are asking for more time and financial assistance ahead of their scheduled eviction on May 31. Local advocacy group Lansing’s Rent is Too Damn High says around 60 people still live in the complex.

After long-standing health and safety issues, the city of Lansing took action in 2023. Officials pink-tagged 339 units at the complex on Seaway Drive and red-tagged nearly 150 more, citing them as unsafe for habitation. After that, a federal court appointed a receiver, John Polderman, who is now looking to renovate the complex.

About 30 people gathered Saturday for a press conference organized by Rent is Too Damn High. Residents shared their struggles finding new housing and said they were being told they owed thousands of dollars in rent — claims they dispute.

“One of the main problems here is that there are not good records,” said Kara MacKenzie, a spokesperson for the group. “It seems like they are unable to figure out exactly how much they do owe. Lack of communication with the receiver obviously makes that more difficult.”

The group also says this bad bookkeeping is blocking financial assistance of a $1,000 stipend promised to residents in “good standing” by the receiver.

“ A lot of residents have been paying their rent into escrow because they were told by the city to do that which would then make it look like they were behind on their rent,” said MacKenzie, “even though they had been following the orders of the city.”

MacKenzie said residents are asking for at least two more months and between $3,000 and $5,000 in financial assistance to help with relocation.

“They understand they’re going to have to leave, that they can’t stay,” she said. “But they just need more time and money so they don’t end up homeless.”

Lansing City Council members Jeffrey Brown and Tamera Carter spoke with residents after the press conference but did not immediately return requests for comment.

Correction: A previous version of this article used an incorrect headline. Sycamore Townhomes residents are asking the receiver for more time and money, not Lansing.