© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New wetland could show how Michigan can reduce agricultural runoff polluting Lake Erie

WKAR Public Media | By Lester Graham
Published June 2, 2025 at 3:36 AM EDT
A year ago, this was marginal farmland. Now, it's the beginning of a 300-acre wetland to filter phosphorus runoff from getting to Lake Erie.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
A year ago, this was marginal farmland. Now, it's the beginning of a 300-acre wetland to filter phosphorus runoff from getting to Lake Erie.

Nearly a year ago, plans to turn some not-terribly-productive farmland into a wetland were announced as a pilot project. Now, deep-rooted grasses and plants friendly to bees and butterflies are beginning to make the 300 acres look lush. Yet to be determined is how well this will capture nutrient runoff from farm fields in the headwaters of the River Raisin watershed.

Reducing phosphorus pollution getting from the River Raisin watershed in southern Michigan into Lake Erie could help reduce the toxic cyanobacterial blooms that plague the lake’s western basin each summer.

To the left is water quality monitoring in the stream. This is a few miles downstream from a new pilot wetland.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
To the left is water quality monitoring in the stream. This is a few miles downstream from a new pilot wetland.

State officials will be meeting with stakeholders late next month in Adrian. They’ll outline their updated plans at the 2025 State of the Western Lake Erie Basin Conference.

Included will be continued monitoring of streams across the watershed, coordinated by the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the engineering firm Limnotech. They’re now working with Michigan State University’s Institute of Water Research on an expansion of water quality monitoring to learn where phosphorus runoff is worst and where conservation efforts are reducing agricultural pollution.

They’ll also reveal new approaches to farmers, including allocating funding based on the nutrient loss reduction on farm fields.

“Challenges remain for keeping nutrients from farmland from entering western Lake Erie," said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring.

State officials know they need more help from farmers to reach their goals. Research from Michigan State University found when farmers use conservation practices, it’s seven times more cost effective that traditional efforts to reduce fertilizer runoff such as building wetlands.
WKAR News
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE