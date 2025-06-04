MDOT plans to use pedestrian islands on Lansing’s South MLK Boulevard to reduce accidents

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin construction next week on four pedestrian islands meant to help calm traffic along Lansing’s South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins said these islands will make crossing the road safer for pedestrians.

“It makes it easier to cross the road because pedestrians need to focus on one direction of traffic when crossing to get to the island,” Jenkins said.

This stretch of South MLK Boulevard between Victor Avenue and Cavanaugh Road has been the site of several crashes involving pedestrians in the past, including a recent crash in April that resulted in one death and 12 injuries. Jenkins said these islands are part of one recommendation included in an April 2022 road safety audit.

Jenkins added construction for the two pedestrian islands north of Holmes Road will begin on Monday, June 9 and be completed by early July. The crews will build the other two islands south of Holmes Road in July and into mid-August.

“We're going to have some intermittent closures there, so drivers should drive with caution through the work zone and follow all the posted speed limits,” he said.

Jenkins said pedestrians will also have to stay clear of work zones and follow sidewalk closures during construction. The project, which has been in the works for more than a year, is estimated to cost $250,000.