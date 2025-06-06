Lansing Mayor Andy Schor commits to DEI amid federal pressure to shift away

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said diversity remains an important part of the city even with federal pressures to change policies around the term.

The affirmation took place Thursday at the City of Lansing’s fourth annual Celebration of Diversity.

Schor said the meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion is more important than what DEI has come to symbolize for some.

“Diversity means we're going to celebrate everyone,” he said.

“Inclusion means everyone gets to be at the table, and part of that discussion. And equity means that we are going to be equitable. Those that have not been able to get ahead in the past are going to be made to be able to get ahead, not just equal, but equitable.”

A 2017 executive order from former Mayor Virg Bernero instructed city police against working with federal immigration officers solely to enforce immigration law.

Schor said that policy has not changed since he was elected, but there are no plans to officially declare Lansing a sanctuary city.

“I'm not playing in that game of putting a target on our back for a term,” Schor said. “We are going to have our police that are going to support our residents in our city, and we're going to let ICE do their thing and not impede, but we're not going to do that job for them,”

He emphasized that city police won’t be acting as immigration agents.