Meridian Township brings back listening sessions with meeting set for June 10

Updated June 10, 2025 at 1:39 p.m.

Meridian Township’s Board is asking for community members to share feedback during its first listening session of the year.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Central Park Pavilion.

Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says listening sessions in previous years have helped board members understand residents’ needs better.

"In the past year, they've talked to us about the condition of our local roads. They've talked to us about areas where they hope that our police would patrol more often."

Hendrickson says the board will also share more information about August ballot proposals asking voters to approve millages that would fund a new community and senior center.

The township board will also host listening sessions in September and November.

