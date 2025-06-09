© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meridian Township brings back listening sessions with meeting set for June 10

WKAR Public Media | By Anish Topiwala
Published June 9, 2025 at 7:41 AM EDT
Meridian Township sign
Courtesy
/
Meridian Township
Meridian Township is holding listening sessions in June, September and November.

Updated June 10, 2025 at 1:39 p.m.

Meridian Township’s Board is asking for community members to share feedback during its first listening session of the year.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Central Park Pavilion.

Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says listening sessions in previous years have helped board members understand residents’ needs better.

"In the past year, they've talked to us about the condition of our local roads. They've talked to us about areas where they hope that our police would patrol more often."

Hendrickson says the board will also share more information about August ballot proposals asking voters to approve millages that would fund a new community and senior center.

The township board will also host listening sessions in September and November.

Corrected: June 10, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
A previous version of the story listed the incorrect time for the June 10 meeting and incorrectly said a listening session would be held in December, instead of November.
WKAR News
Anish Topiwala
See stories by Anish Topiwala
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE