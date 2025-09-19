UM won't fire faculty accused of making offensive social media posts about Charlie Kirk

The University of Michigan will not fire or discipline the handful of faculty accused of making offensive or cruel comments about Charlie Kirk after the conservative influencer's killing.

Interim President Domenico Grasso made the announcement at at Thursday's meeting of the UM Board of Regents.

"Silencing voices is anathema to a great university like ours," Grasso said. "If we abandon free speech on our campuses, we risk abandoning it for our nation."

Grasso said the social media comments did not reflect the university's values, and the professors who posted them missed an important "teaching moment," by abandoning respectful, civil discourse.

Grasso said the University will respond to the moment by investing $50 million to accelerate the building of a center dedicated to diversity of thought and civil discourse.