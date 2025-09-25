Alcohol branding and distribution bills advance to House floor

Some Michigan bills in support of the alcohol industry advanced out of committee to the full House of Representatives Thursday.

Much of the package deals with alcohol branding and distribution.

One part of it would allow vendors to start branding their products with college and university logos, as long as the schools hold a liquor license.

It would also let schools with liquor licenses display promotional materials that show alcohol brands and prices.

Brett Visner is with the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. He said the absence of that legislation was an oversight when the legislature passed a 2023 law that expanded permitting for alcohol sales on campus.

“It didn’t authorize common advertising signs, you know, a purchase price,” Visner said, giving an example, “Buy a $2 whatever beer or a glass of wine, which is common in your bars and restaurants as well as professional stadiums.”

Microbrewers would also get some wins in the legislation.

A microbrewer representative would be allowed to fill another voting position on the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Brewers would also be allowed to sell nonalcoholic beer in their tasting rooms.

Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, said the legislation would help an industry that's facing some headwinds. “There’s a lot of evolution and certainly some struggle in our industry right now. So, this is one more tool that small brewers will have to offer different products. It seems really logical. We’re really happy to see this moving along,” Graham told the House Rules Committee Thursday.

The legislation would also clarify what counts as an alcohol brand and brand extension.

Visner said that’s important as brands expand into other markets, like for canned cocktails and alcoholic seltzers.

“Because of those breweries, wineries, and distillers that are entering into this new category, that’s created some confusion and lack of understanding in the law,” he said.

The bills were voted out of committee with unanimous support.

