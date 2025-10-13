Gov. Whitmer signs education budget bill surrounded by Flint schoolchildren

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan’s new state education budget into law Monday.

She signed the education budget surrounded by Flint public school students.

The governor said the budget includes a record amount in per-pupil funding, along with money for school safety, special education and free meals for students.

“Free meals help our kids focus on learning instead of worrying about being hungry,” said Whitmer.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said being able to provide students with a free breakfast and lunch “matters.”

“This ensures that no child learns on an empty stomach,” said Jones.

The budget also includes more money for career and technical education and more money for higher education.

Some highlights from Michigan’s new education budget: