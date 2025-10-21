© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
State House bill would require partisan school board races

MPRN | By Colin Jackson
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:05 PM EDT
Michigan House of Representatives
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Michigan House of Representatives

Local school board races in Michigan could become partisan under a bill up for consideration in a House committee Tuesday morning.

That would mean candidates running for their local board of education would appear on the ballot as a Democrat, Republican, or other a member of another political party.

Local school board races in Michigan are currently nonpartisan.

Representative Jason Woolford (R-Howell) sponsors the bill to change that. He said it would make school board candidates and elections more transparent.

“School issues are already debated through a partisan lens. From curriculum, to spending, to parental rights. So, House bill 4588 doesn’t inject partisanship. It simply acknowledges the reality and equips voters with clear information,” Howell said.

Opponents to the bill say it would only make education discussions more political.

State Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) said he didn’t see a need for the legislation.

“Adding a partisan distinction is only going to bleed down into our schools, which hurts our children. It is the last thing we should be doing,” Koleszar said.

The bill would not affect state school board races which are already partisan.

The vast majority of states in the country require nonpartisan schoolboard races.
