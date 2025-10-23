© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican state Senators call for change in MSP leadership

MPRN | By Colin Jackson
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Michigan State Police Director James Grady testifies before a joint state House panel.
Michigan House of Representatives
Michigan State Police Director James Grady testifies before a joint state House panel.

Republican Michigan lawmakers continued Thursday to call for the firing of state police leadership.

The lawmakers argue morale is down across the agency and that Col. James Grady and Lt. Col. Aimee Brimacombe, the top two MSP officials, have both lost the confidence of rank-and-file troopers.

In a survey earlier this year, members of the Michigan State Police Troopers Association expressed no confidence in their leadership by a vote of 1,167 to 18, according to numbers provided by the union.

State Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) said the agency is flailing.

“I have never seen in my entire life a department that is so crash-and-burn at the leadership,” Runestad said during a press conference Thursday.

In a written statement provided by MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner, Grady looked to the future.

“I remain committed to supporting the dedicated, hardworking members of the Michigan State Police. I am focused on moving this department forward while continuing to work with our law enforcement partners statewide to address crime and improve traffic safety,” Grady said in the statement.

Thursday’s press conference followed investigations from House Republicans into Grady’s leadership, and his appearance before a House Oversight Committee, where lawmakers grilled him.

Aside from the no confidence vote, Republicans are pointing to lawsuits from former Michigan State Police employees as evidence leadership has lost control of the department.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp) said he plans to keep pressuring the governor to dismiss both Grady and Brimacombe if the pair won’t step down on their own.

“This needs to happen. It needs to happen yesterday. Because it didn’t happen yesterday, we’re here today. We’ll be back tomorrow. Next week. We’re going to continue to push this,” Nesbitt said

The governor’s office said it remains confident in the leadership of Grady, a 25-year state police veteran. 

“Thanks to the efforts of Colonel Grady, troopers across the state, and their close collaboration with local law enforcement, Michigan has seen significant drops in violent crime," said Stacey LaRouche, spokesperson for Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "While some choose to focus on partisan attacks, we remain focused on ensuring every Michigander feels safe in their community,” LaRouche said in a written statement.
WKAR News
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap.
Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community.
How can you help? Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.
DONATE to close the gap