Republican governor candidates debate in Kent County

The Michigan Republican Party held its first debate of the 2026 race for governor Wednesday night.

The forum near Grand Rapids was a chance for candidates to pick their own lanes and separate themselves from the crowd, even as each of them agreed on most of the topics.

For example, conservative activist Karla Wagner kept coming back to her main issue of getting rid of property taxes.

“It is your property tax that needs to be eliminated because that is the tax that will still your house if you can’t afford to pay it,” Wagner said.

At times, candidates butted heads about common goals like getting rid of the state income tax.

“I was the first person to propose ending the tax on work, because that’s what it is,” Cox said.

That claim drew the ire of trucker Anthony Hudson.

“Ending the state income tax has been on my platform, on my website, since December of last year,” Hudson said.

There were over 150 attendees in the Kent County barn where the debate was held, cheering — and occasionally groaning — depending on the answers. College student Nick Slager said Hudson, a lesser known candidate, got his attention.

“It was the first time I ever heard of Anthony Hudson and he made one of the bigger impressions on me of just being outspoken, being a little different to other candidates,” Slager said.

For Slager, Hudson and former House Speaker Tom Leonard were some of his top choices.

Leonard, who made education one of his top issues, said he’ll separate himself by listening and being accountable for his promises and positions.

“We are the one candidate, we are the one campaign that’s put it in writing so that when I’m elected, all of you will be able to hold it up to me at a press scrum and say, ‘Are you getting to work. Are you accomplishing what you say you were going to accomplish?’" Leonard told reporters after the event.

Michigan Republican Party State Committee member Bree Moeggenberg said she couldn’t tip her hand toward one candidate more than another. But she appreciated the candidates’ overall willingness to engage.

“What I think is most valuable in a candidate is not them telling us what they want to do but them letting us know that they want to hear what is needed from the state of Michigan and what will help grow the state of Michigan,” Moeggenberg said.

Six of the seven invited candidates attended. Congressman John James (R-MI 10), an early frontrunner in next fall’s race, did not show. Hannah Osantowske is campaign spokesperson.

“James is the favorite to become Michigan’s next governor. John will consider a primary debate once the field is set and will be speaking directly to Michiganders in the meantime,” she said in a text.

The James campaign unveiled a new ad Wednesday as well.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Jim Runestad said he wishes James could have made it.

“I think that it hones your ability to message. So, I think the debates are a good thing and hopefully he’ll want to participate at some point,” Runestad said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp), also running, was less subtle than some of his rivals. He took shots at James and Democrats.

“I’m going to be that Republican candidate that actually challenges the status quo, take the fight to the Democrats, and win next year so that people can make it in Michigan,” Nesbitt said.

Pastor Ralph Rebandt is also running in the race. His message focused on cutting taxes, deregulating industry, and shrinking government.

The next debate is in Macomb County next month. Another one will follow in Grand Traverse County.

The primary election is August 4 next year. The general election is November 3.