© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Republicans say it should be easier to get a required license for your job in Michigan

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:56 PM EST
A woman cuts a man's hair in a barbershop.
City of Hilliard, Ohio

A group of Republicans in the state House want to make it easier for many workers in Michigan to get licensed — and to repeal license requirements they say are arbitrary or unnecessary.

They've introduced a sprawling package of 55 bills to ease Michigan's licensing requirements.

Supporters say the current system often is not linked to public safety, or even qualifications, but instead raises consumer prices and locks people out of the workforce — especially low-income and rural Michiganders who can’t afford time off or tuition for credentialing.

Some of the bills would reduce the number of hours of training required for trades like barbers, cosmetologists, and accountants, and simplify the requirements to get a license for trades like building inspectors.

Other bills would repeal the requirement to get a license at all for some jobs, such as landscape architect, floor sander, collection agency worker, and hearing aide and wholesale potato dealers.

Another bill would have Michigan join a group of 20 or so other states that acknowledge each others' licenses.

Jarrett Skorup with the libertarian-leaning Mackinac Center for Public Policy said that "would allow more people to move into the state and begin working right away without going through these hoops."

Some of the bills face opposition from unions and trade schools.
WKAR News
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap