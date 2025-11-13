House Republicans say it should be easier to get a required license for your job in Michigan

A group of Republicans in the state House want to make it easier for many workers in Michigan to get licensed — and to repeal license requirements they say are arbitrary or unnecessary.

They've introduced a sprawling package of 55 bills to ease Michigan's licensing requirements.

Supporters say the current system often is not linked to public safety, or even qualifications, but instead raises consumer prices and locks people out of the workforce — especially low-income and rural Michiganders who can’t afford time off or tuition for credentialing.

Some of the bills would reduce the number of hours of training required for trades like barbers, cosmetologists, and accountants, and simplify the requirements to get a license for trades like building inspectors.

Other bills would repeal the requirement to get a license at all for some jobs, such as landscape architect, floor sander, collection agency worker, and hearing aide and wholesale potato dealers.

Another bill would have Michigan join a group of 20 or so other states that acknowledge each others' licenses.

Jarrett Skorup with the libertarian-leaning Mackinac Center for Public Policy said that "would allow more people to move into the state and begin working right away without going through these hoops."

Some of the bills face opposition from unions and trade schools.