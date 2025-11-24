Michigan has nation's 4th-highest rate of drivers hitting animals, auto insurer says

The rate of animal-related road collisions in Michigan is the fourth-highest nationally, according to the auto insurance company State Farm. The company's data indicated the likelihood of drivers hitting an animal in Michigan was more than twice as high as the national average.

The insurer drew on insurance claims from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Jared Duquette, the human and wildlife interaction specialist at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said Michigan has more deer-vehicle collisions compared to many other states mainly because there’s lots of — indeed, many would say too many — deer in the area.

The state’s forests are ideal habitats for animals, and nearby urban areas facilitate increased interactions between humans and deer, Duquette said. He said Kent County, Oakland County, and Jackson County usually have the most deer collisions.

Duquette said deer-vehicle collisions threaten human safety. He said serious injuries or deaths resulting from deer-related collisions are not common, but do happen.

Concern over the health of the deer is another consequence of collisions. Often the animal is severely injured or dead after being hit.

The accidents can also cause extensive vehicle damage. State Farm said there were 1.7 million collision insurance claims related to animals between summer 2024 and 2025.

Duquette urged drivers to be mindful of deer crossing the road, especially during dawn and dusk. The animals are crepuscular, meaning they're most active just before sunrise and after sunset. Duquette also said deer are abundant during the fall, which is their breeding period.

Duquette added that deer are the animal most frequently involved in car crashes, but the DNR also sees black bear, elk, and even raccoon-related crashes.

State Farm has several tips on how to avoid an animal-related collision:

Stay alert for deer crossing areas

Use high beams when appropriate, especially when driving at night

Avoid swerving and be prepared to brake in the event of an animal crossing

Obey the speed limit and wear seatbelts

If you do hit a deer or other animal, Duquette said the most important thing is to first make sure you and the rest of the people in the car are safe. Then you can move the vehicle to the side of the road and call 911.