City of Jackson calling on volunteers to help shovel for elderly and those with disabilities

A Jackson City Councilmember is working to revive a volunteer snow removal program to help elderly residents and those with disabilities.

Shalanda Hunt, who represents Ward 5, said the idea surfaced when a resident in her ward referenced the program which last operated around 2016.

“She said, ‘Is there still a thing?’” Hunt said. “I immediately inquired about that, and I said if that’s not a thing, we can make it a thing.”

Hunt contacted city officials and the Department of Public Works, who agreed to explore restarting the program. A Facebook post seeking volunteers for Clear Paths, Caring Hearts was published this month to gauge interest.

“I would like to get 10 to 20 volunteers and move forward as soon as possible,” Hunt said.

So far, four people have reached out to volunteer following a city council meeting where the program was announced.

Volunteers will be required to sign a waiver and must be physically capable of performing snow removal work. Hunt said the city hopes to partner with local businesses, residents and existing volunteer groups.

“This is a collaborative effort,” she said. “Anyone that is physically capable of providing services to our elderly and disabled residents during these winter months is greatly appreciated.”

Details like age requirements and scheduling, including holiday availability, are still being finalized. Hunt said interested volunteers will be invited to a meeting to review expectations.

As a newly elected official returning to city council, Hunt said the response has been encouraging.

“This is a program designed to neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure residents feel safe leaving their homes and accessing essential services after a snowfall.”

