Stranger Things series finale brings double dose of nostalgia for Mid-Michigan fans

As Stranger Things nears its series finale on Netflix, it comes with a double dose of nostalgia for some audience members.

When Lansing resident Sean Murphy first started watching Stranger Things, he said he was intrigued by its similarity to childhood memories from the 1980s.

“It kind of creates this connection between the core memories you have as a kid that you now kind of get to revisit as an adult,” Murphy said.

In the more than nine years that have passed since the first season, Murphy has switched careers, bought a house, gotten engaged and had two kids.

“You literally saw these kids, who are like preteens, are now in their late teens or early 20s, so you kind of feel like you actually watched them grow up while you were evolving with your life,” Murphy said. “You kind of feel like you grew up with the show in a way.”

Now, with the series finale just days away, Murphy said it feels like the end of a chapter.

“You can always go back and watch it, you can always go back and reminisce, but you kind of start to grasp that concept that like, this is no more. It’s done,” Murphy said. “It’s ending after this, and, you know, you have to move on.”

Around 500 theaters nationwide will show the series finale of Stranger Things on the big screen, including two in Lansing.

Admission is included with the purchase of a concession voucher at the theater’s box office.