Owosso to hold annual New Year's ball drop after uncertainty last year

After an uncertain celebration last year, Owosso is moving ahead with a New Year’s Eve ball drop to ring in 2026.

The ball drop was initially cancelled last year before community members came together to raise enough funds to save the event.

City Council member Chris Owens said fireworks, food trucks and a DJ are already lined up for this year’s celebration.

He said last year’s ball drop served as a reminder of why he hopes to keep the tradition going year after year.

“The amount of headache that went into putting it together within a couple weeks, and then seeing everybody’s faces, seeing the kids that were out there freezing with us but absolutely loving it, that was worth it,” Owens said.

Owens said he is already thinking ahead to next year’s celebration.

He said he hopes to make each year’s event bigger than the last, which includes introducing a new ball next December to ring in 2027.