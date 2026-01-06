Mason City Council advances data center regulations after heated meeting

VIEW THE ENTIRE CITY COUNCIL MEETING HERE

Mason’s City Council voted Monday night to move ahead with new zoning language and a temporary moratorium aimed at regulating potential data center development, following hours of emotional public comment from residents across Mid-Michigan.

The vote came despite the fact that no data center projects are currently proposed within the city.

Council members approved the measures in a 4–2 vote after a contentious meeting marked by frequent interruptions, raised voices, and repeated efforts by city leaders to restore order.

The approved changes include updated zoning language that would create a new Technology Innovation (M-3) district, along with a moratorium on certain development that will remain in effect through mid-March. The council also opened a formal online public comment period to collect additional feedback from residents.

Opposition dominated the meeting, with speakers voicing concerns about land use, energy consumption, environmental impact, and the long-term character of the region if data centers expand across Michigan.

Public comment stretched for nearly two hours, with residents traveling from surrounding communities to speak. At several points, council members used a gavel to quiet the crowd as tensions escalated.

Tom Leonard, a resident of DeWitt, warned council members about what he described as a broader statewide trend.

“If we allow two to three dozen of these to come into the state of Michigan,” Leonard said, “we’re going to be faced with a state that has nothing but data centers and solar farms across our state.”

City officials emphasized that the actions taken Monday night were proactive, intended to establish clear rules before any proposals are submitted. Supporters of the measures said the moratorium would give the city time to review zoning standards, infrastructure demands, and community impact.

The Technology Innovation district would outline where large-scale facilities such as data centers could operate, along with requirements tied to utilities, setbacks, and site design. Specific details of the zoning language are expected to be refined following public input.

An online public comment period is now open and will run through January 26. City officials say feedback collected during that time will be reviewed ahead of future council action.

Another council meeting on the issue is scheduled for next Monday, where further discussion and potential revisions are expected.

For now, city leaders say no development decisions are imminent, but the debate highlighted strong community interest in how Mason prepares for possible large-scale projects in the future.

