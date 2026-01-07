Spadafore elected Lansing City Council president

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Peter Spadafore has been elected president of the Lansing City Council.

Spadafore was nominated by Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu during a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday evening.

Pehlivanoglu called Spadafore “collaborative and collegial” and said he “fosters dialog in a respectful way, and always has an open door for any questions that we may have.”

Councilmember Ryan Kost, who served as president last year, was also nominated. Councilmember Adam Hussain called Kost “an absolute student of all things leadership” and credited him with helping to navigate legislative gridlock.

Councilmembers voted 6-2 to nominate Spadafore, who previously served as president in 2020 and 2021, and made it official with a unanimous voice vote during the regular City Council meeting Monday night.

Pehlivanoglu was unanimously elected vice president. She was nominated by Spadafore, who called her an “extremely present Council member” and said she is “involved in so many things I can’t keep up with it.”

Spadafore said he and Pehlivanoglu will “endeavor to live up to your expectations and work collaboratively with everybody at this dais, everyone in the city, everyone in city government, and do the best to serve the citizens of the city of Lansing.”