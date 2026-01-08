For the love of the game: How different backgrounds shape MSU’s club sports culture

MSU has more than 50,000 students, a size that can make anyone sometimes feel invisible. But for club athletes, the opposite is true. They come from different states, countries and levels of experience, but form teams defined by connection rather than anonymity.

Across MSU’s dozens of club programs, athletes generally fall into three archetypes: those who nearly made it to Division I, those who still want competitive play without the pressure of varsity demands, and those who simply love their sport and want a community built around it.

On paper, those differences might seem difficult to blend. In practice, though, they create one of the most distinct and tight-knit cultures on campus.

Adrianna Alcala, a junior psychology major and member of the women’s club water polo team, has been involved in water polo since she was young.

“I started playing water polo in 6th grade after being a competitive swimmer,” she said. “I played for multiple club teams between my middle and high school teams and got to travel to places like California and Texas.”

Her journey made a Division I path possible, but she chose otherwise.

Jack David The MSU Women’s Club Soccer team wrapping up their 2024 season.

“I just wanted to have fun playing in college without the stress and commitment of being a full-time athlete,” she said. “I knew I loved the sport but also wanted to move into the focus of being a college student.”

Her team is built on that same blend of passion and perspective. Athletes come from around the United States and the world, each bringing a different athletic background.

Alcala described the squad as having “an overall vibe of friendship and support,” a dynamic that allows members to grow together and feel deeply connected, which is something that’s often hard to find at a school as large as MSU.

Where Alcala turned away from a D1 path, Emily Woods once chased it.

Woods, a senior majoring in human resources and labor relations and a longtime member of the women’s club soccer team, has played the sport since age three. She rose through travel teams in high school and spent years preparing for the recruiting cycle.

Choosing whether to play college soccer seemed overwhelming at first, but after evaluating her options, she decided to attend MSU and try out for the club team. Her future in the sport felt uncertain until she made the roster her freshman year.

Woods said many of her teammates share similar stories.

“Most of our girls could have gone somewhere to play, but they had decided that they did not want the commitment or stress, or they preferred MSU over their other options,” Woods said. “We have a couple of girls who played a season at the varsity level, and then they decided that it was not the right fit.”

Practices are demanding and intense, and are driven by players who aren’t afraid to hold each other accountable. The culture centers on improvement, hard work, and collaboration, all values strengthened by the trust the athletes build over time.

Woods credits the coach, her teammates and past players for shaping her experience and making the program one of the highlights of her college career.

On the volleyball court, senior communications major Sarah Calanchi brings a perspective that bridges all three archetypes.

Calanchi began playing volleyball at eight years old and eventually committed to Division III Millikin University. After her freshman season, she transferred to MSU, blending collegiate experience with a desire for a more balanced environment.

Her team, she said, reflects the same diversity of paths.

“We do have a few transfers in the club as well,” Calanchi said. “These transfers come from all levels, like community college and Division I. The majority of our club either aspired to play in college or did end up playing in college.”

That variety of backgrounds shapes the identity of the program she helps lead.

“The best part of this club is our culture,” she said. “We all come from different backgrounds, like where we grew up, where we played club, or where we played in high school. This makes the big school feel much smaller.”

The sense of community runs deeper than practices and tournaments. With two rosters, frequent social events and a tradition of mixing veterans and newcomers, the women’s club volleyball team operates as a genuine family.

One longstanding tradition is a big-little mentorship system, where first-year athletes are paired with returning players for guidance and support. The women’s and men’s club teams are also closely connected.

“The community we have built with the men’s club as well is truly like no other,” Calanchi said. “We continuously do social events with them and are always cheering each other on.”

Calanchi said her favorite part of the club is simple.

“It’s the people,” she said. “I have met my best friends through this club, and it made transferring so much easier. They made this place feel like home.”

Club teams also include athletes who join not to pursue high-level competition but to have fun, improve their skills and find community. Even with limited experience, their presence is crucial.

They bring perspective and remind teammates that despite rigorous practices and competitive goals, the environment should remain rooted in joy, inclusivity and connection.

Their involvement balances out the intense, experienced athletes like Alcala, Woods and Calanchi, creating the culture that defines MSU club sports.

Across water polo, soccer, volleyball and the rest of MSU’s club programs, one theme is clear: these teams thrive because of the range of backgrounds, not in spite of them.

The result is a space that is competitive without being overwhelming, serious without being rigid, and structured while still allowing athletes to enjoy the game.

Club sports aren’t shaped by scholarships, national recruiting or high-stakes performance. They’re shaped by passionate athletes showing up simply because they love to play.

It’s the combination of all these paths, the almost-D1 players, the transfers, the lifelong club athletes and the newcomers, that shapes MSU’s club sports. The teams are demanding without being overwhelming, competitive without losing sight of joy, and serious about improvement without sacrificing connection.

In a place as large as Michigan State, those teams become something more than an extracurricular. They become a home.

