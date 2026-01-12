Route changes now in effect for thousands of Delta Twp. bus riders

Expanded bus service connecting Delta Township to Lansing ends on Monday, Jan. 12, after voters rejected a public transportation millage in November.

The change ends a three-year partnership between the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA)and Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) that expanded Route 3 near Lansing Mall.

The millage would have cost the average home owner roughly $80 per year, according to Mary Clark, Delta Township clerk and chair of EATRAN’s board.

Clark said thousands of rides were provided during the pilot, with more than half of riders using the service to get to and from work.

With the millage failing, EATRAN has reduced service and shifted its focus to medical transportation, including dialysis and doctor appointments. EATRAN, classified as a rural transit provider, is not permitted by state law to operate fixed routes and instead offers on-demand service that must be scheduled in advance.

"There's really two audiences; those that prefer public transportation for cost reasons and thse that rely on public transportation because they have no other option." Clark added.

Riders near the Lansing Mall may still have options through CATA and are encouraged to contact the agency to discuss schedules and alternatives, Clark said. The number to call is 517-394-1000.

Clark said she hopes the township can revisit expanded service in the future but acknowledged it is unlikely in the near term.

The zone north of I-496 and west of I-69, between Millet Highway and Willow Highway, will be eliminated.

Route 3 riders may transfer to CATA Rydz at Meijer on West Saginaw.

Route 12 riders may transfer at LCC West and Ollie’s on South Waverly Road.

"Spec-Tran service will no longer operate between Creyts and Nixon roads and will now extend only to the Kroger on West Saginaw." another post stated.