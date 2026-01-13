MDOT plans lane changes on M-79 in Charlotte as part of major Mid-Michigan road work

In Eaton County, Charlotte City Council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night clearing the way for the Michigan Department of Transportation to rework a stretch of M-79, converting it from four lanes to three to improve safety and traffic flow downtown.

The change would add a buffer between moving traffic and on-street parking, giving people more room to safely get in and out of their cars.

City Councilmember Jeffery Christensen praised MDOT’s willingness to work with local leaders.

“To have MDOT be willing to work with local governments is quite a change from the way it has been,” Christensen said during the meeting. “Before, you couldn’t get the time of day from them, and now they’re willing to work with us.”

The Charlotte project is one of 14 MDOT road projects planned across Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties this construction season, with a combined estimated cost of about $70 million.

Stephanie Whitney, Charlotte's director of public works, explains the M-79 project to council members during Monday's meeting.

M-79, known in the city as Lawrence Avenue, will convert to three lanes from Lincoln to Pleasant streets — about 10 city blocks — according to Stephanie Whitney, the city’s director of public works.

The city also plans to resurface, restripe and add a center turn lane from Harris to VanLieu streets. North Cochran Avenue will be resurfaced from Lawrence Avenue to Beech Street.

Whitney said drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Lawrence should experience fewer delays, less congestion and smoother traffic flow. Traffic patterns on Cochran will remain unchanged.

Eastbound and westbound Lawrence will include a 4½- to 5-foot buffer for parallel parking. The width of parallel parking spaces will increase from seven to eight feet.

“We always try to get stakeholder input during the conceptual stages of projects,” said Aaron Jenkins, a spokesperson for MDOT’s University Region. “There are mutual benefits that lead to better results, and that is always the plan.”

Construction is expected to begin in March or April, Jenkins said.