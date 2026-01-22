© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Drivers may see less road salt as Fowlerville reports shortage

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:29 AM EST
snowy roads
Leigh Ann Towne

Drivers in Mid-Michigan may notice fewer salt trucks on neighborhood streets as at least one local community reports a road salt shortage.

In Fowlerville, officials say limited supplies are forcing crews to prioritize where salt is used, focusing on major intersections, railroad crossings, and traffic signals. Neighborhood roads may not be treated as often as dangerously cold temperatures move into the region.

Similar concerns are being reported elsewhere in Michigan. According to reporting from CBS News Detroit, road crews in parts of Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan are using salt at a much faster pace than in recent winters, prompting counties to carefully manage how much they distribute.

In Monroe County, officials told CBS News Detroit that salt usage this winter has already surpassed what was used during several recent Decembers combined, forcing crews to limit how much salt is shared with partner communities. Other counties reported having salt on hand but acknowledged supplies are running lower than normal due to frequent storms and prolonged cold.

State and local road agencies emphasized that roads will continue to be treated, but conservation measures are being used to ensure salt remains available through the rest of the winter.

WKAR News is checking with other public works departments across Mid-Michigan to see whether similar shortages or conservation measures are in place locally and to better understand what’s behind the supply strain. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director and Managing Editor at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. A West Michigan native, he brings more than 20 years of experience in television and digital journalism, having helped lead newsrooms in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, San Francisco, and most recently, Miami.
