© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why -20° wind chills matter: Mid-Michigan families wait for school closing decisions

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:34 AM EST
icy branches
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
Ice forms on branches of trees as temperatures hover around freezing in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With dangerously cold wind chills expected early Friday morning, families across Mid-Michigan are waiting to see whether schools will close.

WKAR News contacted several local school districts to ask how decisions are made when extreme cold is part of the forecast. Jackson Public Schools, Grand Ledge Public Schools, and Waverly Community Schools say sustained wind chills around minus 20 degrees are typically the threshold for canceling classes.

Districts say decisions are usually made early in the morning, with the goal of notifying families by about 5:30 a.m. WKAR News has calls out to other districts, including Lansing, and is waiting to hear back.

The concern comes as forecasters warn that the coldest conditions of this stretch will arrive Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures across Mid-Michigan are expected to fall below zero, with wind chills dropping into the negative double digits.

Walt Felver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the cold will be widespread.

“We’re going to get below zero all across Mid-Michigan,” Felver said. “Temperatures will be well below zero. The question is, how low below zero?”

Forecasters have warned that wind chills could fall as low as minus 20 degrees, increasing the risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Felver has also urged people to look out for one another during periods of extreme cold.

“Check in on others, make sure they’re ok, make sure their heat didn’t go out,” Felver said. “Weird things happen when it gets really, really cold.”

For perspective, Michigan State University canceled classes during a similar cold snap in January of 2019, citing anticipated and sustained wind chills below minus 20 degrees.

WKAR News will continue updating this story as more school districts share their plans.
WKAR News
Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director and Managing Editor at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. A West Michigan native, he brings more than 20 years of experience in television and digital journalism, having helped lead newsrooms in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, San Francisco, and most recently, Miami.
See stories by Andrew Gillfillan
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.