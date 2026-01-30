© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hundreds march in Ann Arbor as part of "general strike" against ICE crackdown in Minneapolis

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:32 PM EST
Hundreds of people joined a protest in Ann Arbor on Friday, January 30, 2026, as part of national demonstrations against the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions against protesters and immigrants. Federal agents recently killed two people in Minneapolis, sparking the call for a general strike.
Doug Tribou
/
Michigan Public
Hundreds of people joined a protest in Ann Arbor on Friday, January 30, 2026, as part of national demonstrations against the Trump administraiton and Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions against protesters and immigrants. Federal agents recently killed two people in Minneapolis, sparking the call for a general strike.

Hundreds of people marched and chanted on the streets of Ann Arbor, near the University of Michigan main campus, as part of national demonstrations against the Trump administration's crackdown against immigrants and protesters by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"ICE is better crushed," read one sign wielded by a protester.

High school student Elliott Paloff said she came out to have her voice heard. She thinks ICE agents who hurt protestors and immigrants will be held accountable — eventually.

"We're basically having secret police that can just like take people and can kill them with no real punishment for it," she said, calling the situation "unsustainable."

Protester Paige Porter, a U of M student, is a Chicago native. She said she is personally familiar with the anger and terror that ICE is causing in Minneapolis.

"We [in Chicago] were one of the first to get the experience and see people, black, brown, people that I live with and love, be attacked and violated in their homes and communities and have their lives disrupted," said Porter.

Walkout protests took place in metro Detroit, including some high schools, and large numbers of protesters also took to the streets in Minneapolis itself, calling for ICE to leave the city.

Several Trump administration officials have said two people killed this month by immigration agents in Minneapolis were responsible for their own deaths. But local and state law enforcement officials, and some of the president's allies, said the federal government's account doesn't match the evidence.

ICE has said it's making the country safer by focusing on detaining criminals who are in the U.S without authorization, but recent Michigan Public reporting finds 90% of those held at the Midwest's biggest immigration detention center have not been charged with a crime.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public.

