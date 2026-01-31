Mason City Council could adopt new data center zoning rules Monday

Mason’s City Council is expected to vote Monday night on whether to adopt a new zoning ordinance designed to regulate potential future data center development in the city.

Council will take up the second reading of Ordinance 266 at its regular meeting on February 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Mason City Hall.

The ordinance would create a new “Technology Innovation (M-3)” zoning district, with requirements written specifically for large-scale technology facilities, including data centers.

City officials say no specific data center projects are currently proposed. Instead, leaders describe the zoning change as a proactive step to establish standards before any future development is considered.

Ordinance 266 would add a new section to Mason’s City Code and update multiple zoning rules to accommodate the new M-3 district.

According to the city, the district includes detailed requirements related to setbacks and buffering, noise and vibration controls, dark sky-compliant lighting, emergency generator restrictions, hazardous materials handling, utility coordination, and decommissioning plans.

The ordinance was deferred from the council’s January 5 meeting, when council members voted 4–2 to advance amended language after hours of public testimony.

WKAR News previously reported that the meeting was contentious, with frequent interruptions and emotional public comments from Mid-Michigan residents concerned about potential long-term impacts.

The council is also expected to receive a staff report summarizing the formal public comment period, which closed January 20. The city says 114 public comments were submitted, and staff recommendations are required under Resolution 2026-01.

Ordinance 266 is paired with a temporary moratorium on data center approvals, Ordinance 267, which runs through mid-March 2026 or until Ordinance 266 is adopted.

City materials state that without the creation of an M-3 district, future data center-style developments could default to Mason’s existing M-2 industrial zoning rules, which the city considers less restrictive.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Sycamore Room at Mason City Hall, 201 W. Ash Street. A joint recognition ceremony will take place beforehand and may delay public entry into chambers.

Residents can attend in person or view the meeting live or recorded through the City of Mason’s government YouTube channel. Meeting materials and any vote outcome are expected to be posted afterward through the city’s agenda center.

