WKAR interview: Lansing’s new interim superintendent on what comes next

As of today, Feb. 1, Jessica Benavides, a Lansing native with nearly three decades of experience in the Lansing School District, has begun her new role as interim superintendent.

Benavides has spent 28 years in Lansing schools, starting as a classroom teacher before moving into leadership roles as a principal and later deputy superintendent. She takes over from outgoing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, who left Lansing for a new position with Seattle Public Schools.

“As interim superintendent, I have all the same responsibilities, but I’m not named as the permanent superintendent,” Benavides said. “My role will be from February to February, giving the board time to determine the next steps while ensuring consistency in our schools.”

Benavides said her immediate focus is keeping the district running smoothly while supporting staff and students.

“For the first 90 days, it’s about making sure there’s no interruption to the operations and the way the school district is running,” she said.

She also plans to strengthen partnerships across the community and increase engagement with families and stakeholders.

Shuldiner, a New York native and Harvard graduate, became Lansing superintendent in July 2021 after holding roles as a teacher, a high school founder and principal in New York City, a lecturer at Hunter College, and a leader in national education organizations. When he arrived, he told WKAR the district was the “perfect size for innovation.”

During his tenure, Lansing saw major gains, including a significant rise in graduation rates, improved attendance after the pandemic, the district’s first enrollment increase in decades, and a financial turnaround from a large deficit to a strong fund balance.

The district now serves nearly 10,000 students, and Benavides said literacy remains one of the top priorities moving forward.

She also acknowledged challenges that have continued since the pandemic, including increased conflicts among students, but emphasized that Lansing schools remain safe environments with strong support systems.

“Our schools are exceptionally safe places,” she said, pointing to staff and programs designed to help students build interpersonal skills.

On classroom technology, Benavides said Lansing has maintained a strict “off and away all day” policy that keeps cellphones out of instructional time.

“Students really are pretty well abiding by that, so we haven’t had struggles with distractions,” she said.

Benavides said she is honored to step into the role at this moment for the district.

“I really feel honored to be given this opportunity and hope to give it my all,” she said. “I want our parents and community members to feel welcome in our schools and support our students as the next generation of Lansing.”

