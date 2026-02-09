Democratic candidate for MI governor calls for expanding pre- and post-natal care for Black mothers

As part of her campaign for governor, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Monday that addressing the state’s Black maternal health crisis is a key part of her plan.

“Black women in our state are nearly three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women,” said Benson.

At a news conference in Flint, Michigan’s Secretary of State was joined by advocates concerned about the problem.

“I hear the heartbreaking stories from women around the country and in our own state, and it doesn't have to be this way,” said Danielle Atkinson, maternal health advocate.

Benson said, as Michigan’s Secretary of State, she’s learned how she could streamline and reorganize the health department to implement her plan.

“I’ll do the same as governor to make sure every agency is as efficient and customer service oriented as our office is,” Benson told reporters in Flint.

Benson did not give a specific dollar amount for her proposal to increase pre- and post-natal care and broadening access to doula and midwifery services.

Benson is part of a large field of candidates running to succeed outgoing Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On the Democratic side, Benson is seeking the party’s 2026 gubernatorial nomination against Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Marni Sawicki, the former mayor of Cape Coral, Florida. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has withdrawn from the race.

On the Republican side, former Attorney General Mike Cox, former state House speaker Tom Leonard, current state Senate minority leader Aric Nesbitt and congressman John James lead a crowded field of candidates for the GOP nomination.

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor as an independent.