Why your electric bill jumped in Michigan and when it could drop

In the past week, complaints about high winter utility bills have circulated across Mid-Michigan social media. WKAR News reviewed weather data and recent rate decisions to understand what is driving the spike and when relief could come.

For Evie Titus of Lansing, the higher bills are having an immediate impact.

“It’s becoming to the point where I’m going to be homeless because of them, and I just don’t know what to do,” Titus said.

“It’s hard. I have a special needs child, I work and I’m having to pick and choose what bills to pay because they’re constantly sending me shutoff notices.”

Titus saidher electric bill reached $250. When she contacted customer service, she says she was told that amount was “completely normal.”

“They want the whole amount,” she said. “So I’ll pay half at the beginning, and when I go to pay the other half, I already have a shutoff notice. So, it’s very stressful.”

She also said she was told she would need to pay $75 if she wanted her meter removed and tested.

“I’m having to now pay even more money just to double check to make sure that my meter is running correctly.”

In a statement, the Lansing Board of Water & Light told WKAR News the $75 fee is a standard, one-time electric meter calibration charge, which was developed after a cost-of-service study conducted ahead of a 2025 update to its Rules and Regulations. BWL officials said customers are not charged if a meter issue is found.

Part of the spike comes down to weather

According to the National Weather Service monthly climate report for Lansing, the city recorded 1,404 heating degree days in January 2026.

That number does not mean there were 1,404 days in the month.

A heating degree day measures heating demand. Each day’s average temperature is compared to 65 degrees. If the average temperature is 30 degrees, that day counts as 35 heating degree days. Those daily numbers are added together across the month.

The colder the month, the higher the total. The 30-year average for January is 1,274 , based on NOAA’s 1991–2020 climate normals.

In simple terms, January required about 10 percent more heating than normal.

The same National Weather Service report shows Lansing reached a low of -16 degrees on January 24 and a high of 60 degrees earlier in the month. Long cold stretches force heating systems to run longer, increasing usage.

Weather, however, is only part of the story

Several utilities serving Mid-Michigan customers have implemented recent rate increases, which also factor into higher bills.

• Consumers Energy natural gas rates rose 8.1 percent for residential customers effective November 1, 2025, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission in Case U-21806.

• The Lansing Board of Water & Light approved electric rate increases of 7.8 percent in 2024 and 6.8 percent in 2025 , according to board resolutions and published rate schedules.

• DTE Gas customers saw a 2.28 percent residential increase approved in 2024 under Case U-21291, and another rate case is currently pending before regulators.

When higher usage overlaps with higher base rates, monthly totals rise.

Heating demand typically peaks in January and February. According to NOAA climate averages, March temperatures in Lansing usually rise into the mid-40s. As outside temperatures climb, heating systems run less often. That reduces usage and eventually lowers bills.

If temperatures trend closer to average in the coming weeks, lower demand should begin appearing in late March or April statements.

