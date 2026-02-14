© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Social media reacts after Valentine’s Day fire at Tipsy Nickel in Mason

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan
Published February 14, 2026 at 10:57 PM EST
tipsy nickel bar fire in mason
Matthew Hadley

The Tipsy Nickel Bar & Grille is at the center of conversation across Mason this morning after a Valentine’s Day fire damaged the well-known downtown restaurant.

Photos and videos began circulating on social media Saturday night showing flames along the building’s roofline as multiple area fire departments responded.

Crews were called to the Tipsy Nickel Bar & Grille, 117 S. Cedar St., just after 7 p.m. Initial reports indicate the fire started in the attic and roof area. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The restaurant reopened in 2024 under the Tipsy Nickel name, taking over the space formerly known as Darb’s Tavern & Eatery. It has since become a popular gathering spot in the community.

Online, customers are expressing relief that no one was hurt and sharing messages of support for the business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

fire tore through tipsy nickel bar in mason
Shelby Wireman-Ireland
WKAR News
Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. He leads the newsroom with a focus on stories that go beyond the headlines, reporting that adds depth, context, and real-world impact for the communities WKAR serves.
