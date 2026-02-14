Social media reacts after Valentine’s Day fire at Tipsy Nickel in Mason

The Tipsy Nickel Bar & Grille is at the center of conversation across Mason this morning after a Valentine’s Day fire damaged the well-known downtown restaurant.

Photos and videos began circulating on social media Saturday night showing flames along the building’s roofline as multiple area fire departments responded.

Crews were called to the Tipsy Nickel Bar & Grille, 117 S. Cedar St., just after 7 p.m. Initial reports indicate the fire started in the attic and roof area. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The restaurant reopened in 2024 under the Tipsy Nickel name, taking over the space formerly known as Darb’s Tavern & Eatery. It has since become a popular gathering spot in the community.

Online, customers are expressing relief that no one was hurt and sharing messages of support for the business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.