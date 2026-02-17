© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Where has the sun gone, mid-Michigan?

WKAR Public Media | By Clara Lincolnhol
Published February 17, 2026 at 9:37 PM EST
dark fluffy clouds in a grey sky
Vita Leonis
/
Unsplash
Mid-Michigan is one of the cloudiest regions in the nation.

More than 80% of winter days have been cloudy in mid-Michigan, a pattern that is typical for this part of the state.

Mid-Michigan has recorded just 12 sunny days this winter, said Grand Rapids National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Thomas.

“Given our proximity to the lake, the warm air from the lake keeps clouds forming well into the winter, and that's where we'll get cloud cover most of the winter, especially the first couple months of the winter and the early spring as the lakes remain warmer than the land,” Thomas said.

The Great Lakes region rivals the Pacific Northwest as one of the cloudiest areas in the country, he said.

Nearly everyone in Michigan has low baseline levels of vitamin D because of the state’s latitude and frequent cloud cover, according to Henry Ford Health. That means it does not take much to become deficient.

About 42% of U.S. adults are vitamin D deficient, with certain populations at higher risk, according to a study published in Nutrition Research. Vitamin D deficiency can weaken the immune system and bones and cause muscle aches, fatigue and depression.

Eating foods rich in vitamin D, such as fish, eggs and dairy products, can help reduce the risk of deficiency. However, taking a vitamin D supplement is more effective, according to Henry Ford Health.

For residents looking for clearer skies, the region is expected to see sunshine over the next few days, Thomas said.

“That’ll be a nice change of pace from the significant cloud cover in recent weeks, and that should last at least for the end of the week,” he said.

More consistent sun and blue skies typically return in late March.

“When we start getting into later in March, April and so on, that’s when the land warms up more than the lake, which keeps the amount of cloud cover the lake can produce down and increases our sunshine amounts,” Thomas said.
WKAR News
Clara Lincolnhol
See stories by Clara Lincolnhol
