First look: 'Sally' to make its world premiere at Wharton Center

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:32 PM EST
Sabrina Sloan stars as Sally Hemings during an open rehearsal of "Sally: A Solo Play," at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 10, 2026. The show is making its world premiere on Feb. 19, 2026.
Andrew Roth
/
WKAR-MSU
Sabrina Sloan stars as Sally Hemings during an open rehearsal of "Sally: A Solo Play," at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 10, 2026. The show is making its world premiere on Feb. 19, 2026.

A new one-woman play making its world premiere at the Wharton Center this weekend will shine a light on Sally Hemings.

WKAR News got a sneak peek of the show in rehearsals ahead of its Feb. 19 debut and is sharing exclusive first-look photos.

Hannah Ryan, left, directs Sabrina Sloan, right, in "Sally: A Solo Play," at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 10, 2026. The show is making its world premiere Feb. 19, 2026.
Hannah Ryan, left, directs Sabrina Sloan, right, in "Sally: A Solo Play," at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 10, 2026. The show is making its world premiere Feb. 19, 2026.
“Sally: A Solo Play” follows Hemings, a woman who was enslaved under former President Thomas Jefferson and is widely recognized as the mother of several of the founding father’s children, in the days leading up to Jefferson’s death on July 4, 1826.

The show, written by East Lansing playwright Sandra Seaton, stars Sabrina Sloan and is directed by Hannah Ryan.

Sloan and Ryan are no strangers to historical figures, both having previous experience working on “Hamilton.” Sloan played Angelica Schuyler on tour for four years, including a stint working alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico, while Ryan is a former resident director of the show on Broadway.

The play, running at the Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre Feb. 19 through Feb. 21, will take place just months before the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding and the 200th anniversary of Jefferson’s death.

WKAR News' Scott Pohl has more on the play in Inside The Arts.
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
