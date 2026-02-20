DTE advances new data center agreements as Michigan communities set ground rules

THE STATE SNAPSHOT

Utilities are preparing for a second wave.

DTE says final terms on at least one additional large data center agreement are expected in the coming weeks. Any signed deal would likely move into regulatory filings later this year, with mid-2026 MPSC filings anticipated.

The utility reported this week that it has 1.4 gigawatts under contract and roughly 3 gigawatts in late-stage negotiations, with another 3–4 gigawatts in its broader pipeline.

Across Michigan, local governments continue moving first:

Jackson County



Norvell Township has begun a two-step process that could lead to a temporary moratorium while a permanent ordinance is drafted.

Henrietta Township’s newly approved data center ordinance takes effect next month.

Washtenaw County



Ann Arbor Township approved a 12-month moratorium.• Dexter Township adopted a 180-day pause.

WHAT’S NEXT

Lansing: The Planning Commission is expected to revisit the Deep Green rezoning request March 3 after a procedural delay. The company is reworking its application.

Mason: City officials are reviewing signatures from a referendum drive following approval of the Technology Innovation zoning ordinance. Here is video of this latest city council meeting.

Van Buren Township (Wayne County): The township board could consider a development agreement tied to the 1,000-megawatt “Project Cannoli” proposal at its March 3 meeting.

WHERE THINGS STAND

• At least 19 Michigan communities are under temporary data center moratoriums, with more drafting ordinances.

• No new locations have been publicly identified for the additional 3 gigawatts DTE says are in late-stage negotiations.

• Oakland University is studying a potential campus data center site, with board discussion expected in June.

WHY IT MATTERS

DTE says its existing agreement is fully funded by the customer. The next round of contracts will test whether that structure holds as projects scale.

As more communities act and additional agreements move toward regulatory review, the conversation shifts from individual projects to long-term energy policy and rate oversight.