© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan reports record high school graduation rate for 2025

Michigan Public | By Mary Corey
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:56 PM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

Data from the Michigan Department of Education puts the state’s high school graduation rate for 2025 at 84%. That's a 1.2 percentage-point increase from 2024, and a new record high since the state adopted a federal formula for tracking the rate in 2008

The state’s dropout rate fell to 7.1%, down from 7.7% in 2024, according to the education department. Out of Michigan’s 20 largest school districts, 16 saw improvement in their graduation rates, with an average increase of more than 1.4%.

The federal formula Michigan is using is a tool to measure how long it takes ninth graders to earn a high school diploma.

In a press release, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said state spending on education has contributed to the increase.

“Since I took office, we’ve made record investments in education, from helping schools buy the latest textbooks and technology to delivering free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students. Let’s keep working together to boost Michigan’s graduation rate and help every young person ‘make it’ in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Delsa Chapman, a deputy superintendent with the state Education Department focused on school improvement, said expanded opportunities for high school students help them stay engaged, making it more likely they will reach graduation.

“Those opportunities vary from CTE [career and technical education] programs, dual enrollment, early middle college — those are the types of important programs that keep our students engaged. And when they are engaged, they are consistent with attendance,” Chapman said.

In the future, Chapman said, the Education Department will be coaxing local districts to encourage students to take advantage of these opportunities while they're in high school.
WKAR News
Mary Corey
See stories by Mary Corey
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.