Michigan reports record high school graduation rate for 2025

Data from the Michigan Department of Education puts the state’s high school graduation rate for 2025 at 84%. That's a 1.2 percentage-point increase from 2024, and a new record high since the state adopted a federal formula for tracking the rate in 2008

The state’s dropout rate fell to 7.1%, down from 7.7% in 2024, according to the education department. Out of Michigan’s 20 largest school districts, 16 saw improvement in their graduation rates, with an average increase of more than 1.4%.

The federal formula Michigan is using is a tool to measure how long it takes ninth graders to earn a high school diploma.

In a press release, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said state spending on education has contributed to the increase.

“Since I took office, we’ve made record investments in education, from helping schools buy the latest textbooks and technology to delivering free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students. Let’s keep working together to boost Michigan’s graduation rate and help every young person ‘make it’ in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Delsa Chapman, a deputy superintendent with the state Education Department focused on school improvement, said expanded opportunities for high school students help them stay engaged, making it more likely they will reach graduation.

“Those opportunities vary from CTE [career and technical education] programs, dual enrollment, early middle college — those are the types of important programs that keep our students engaged. And when they are engaged, they are consistent with attendance,” Chapman said.

In the future, Chapman said, the Education Department will be coaxing local districts to encourage students to take advantage of these opportunities while they're in high school.